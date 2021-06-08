Atlético is very aware of the General Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on the 25th. In it, a capital increase will have to be approved that will mark the immediate future of the Madrid club. The increase of almost 182 million euros is the starting point towards what Atlético will be in these coming years. The Wanda Metropolitano entity has suffered a strong economic blow from the pandemic and the losses are around 80 million, a very important figure. The strong injection of money that the expansion would entail would serve to give stability to the rojiblanco project, in which Simeone is a vital piece.

The harmony between Cholo, Cerezo, Miguel Ángel Gil and Berta is total. There is maximum understanding and the intention of the club is that Simeone continue two more years in the entity. That is, until 2024. A new three-year cycle in which important players such as Marcos Llorente, Carrasco, João Félix, Koke, Oblak, Correa, Lemar… have a lot to say. They are footballers who can mark an era at the club and have to be at Atlético under the Argentine coach.

Simeone is the cornerstone of Atlético and at the end of the month, if the leaders manage to carry out the capital increase, the coach will know that the rojiblanco team will be just as competitive as it has been in the coming years. If everything goes as the leaders expect, Atlético for the next three years will be powerful, strong, competitive… A player may come out, but the team’s base will continue. If a notable piece is lost, Atlético will replace it with another. But the backbone of the team will remain intact.

But if this extension is not approved, the problem will be greater and then the Madrid club would have to resort to the market to sell important players. And the team could accuse him. Simeone is aware of everything that happens, how can it be otherwise. The terms at Atlético are as follows: first the injection of 182 million and later the renewal of Simeone. Atlético, meanwhile, is keeping an eye on the market. It is very unlikely that it will be able to undertake a trunking operation, although it is not the first time that Cerezo and Gil Marín revolutionize the market in summer. We will see what happens. But the appointment marked in red is June 25.