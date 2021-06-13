Turning procedure of several cakes from Casar.

With the ocher rind and the interior the color of ivory, the term “cake”, in relation to cheeses, can only be used for that of Casar. This has been established by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), which has put an end to the legal battle that Cáceres had with Badajoz for the La Serena cheese, made in the Badajoz municipality of Castuera. The events date back to 2011, when the Regulatory Council of La Serena submitted an application to register the Badajoz cake. In 2012, the Casar Regulatory Council objected based on the pre-existence of two previous trademarks and an appellation of origin.

More information

Although initially the Intellectual Property Office registered the trademark “Queso y Torta de la Serena”, considering that the term “cake” simply designates the rounded and flattened shape of a cheese, it has finally agreed with Casar.

It was the General Court of the European Union that annulled the first resolution of the European institution. And this for not examining whether the word “cake” referred to a cheese originating in a certain place with its own characteristics that delimit it with respect to the bordering areas.

The opinion of Ángel Martínez, professor of Commercial Law at the University of Jaén, from whom the Intellectual Property Office itself requested an expert evaluation, has been decisive for the resolution of this dispute. As he explains, the word “cake” applied to cheese “is not a generic term on which there is freedom of use, as it has some kind of geographical meaning”, since it informs “the typical shape of a cheese from the region del Casar ”. For this reason, no cheese that is not made in this protected designation of origin can be called “cake”. There would be “an evocation that is prohibited” by law, warns the lawyer.

However, the conflict between Cáceres and Badajoz over cheese is not the only one. In Castilla y León, for example, another war has just been declared that has been brewing for more than two decades. And, not all Burgos cheese that is sold is Burgos Cheese. Currently, five manufacturers in the province, with the support of the Board, are demanding that their cheese be declared a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) by the European Union. This record highlights the relationship between the region and the product when its quality and characteristics are attributable to its geographical origin. Thus, for most products, at least one of the production phases must take place at that location.

In front of the Burgos businessmen is the National Federation of Dairy Industries (FENIL), which defends that Burgos cheese continues to be a type of dairy product not assigned to a specific territory. The entity alleges that this cheese is not associated with Burgos, but with a type of pasteurized white cheese.

Amparo del Río, Legal Head of Trademarks at the industrial and intellectual property firm Pons IP, explains that behind this type of conflict there are many “economic interests”. The lawyer also focuses on the “regulatory councils”, who want to “have control of the companies” that are under their sphere of influence.

The quality regimes of the European Union constitute a “pyramid of protection” that establishes intellectual property rights for certain products. Thus, at the top are the protected designations of origin, then the protected geographical indications and, finally, the geographical indications. The differences between them mainly have to do with the amount of raw materials of the product that must come from the area in question or from the parts of the production process that have to take place in the specific region. “When consumers go to the supermarket and see the product with the seal, they know that it is of higher quality,” explains del Río, as these items are also made according to traditional know-how.

If something characterizes cheeses, it is their smell and taste. However, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has said that the flavor does not enjoy the protection of intellectual property rights, since it is not considered a work. The concept of work requires, in addition to the product being original, in the sense of constituting an intellectual creation of its author, which can be identified with sufficient precision and objectivity.

Sofía Martínez, a partner at the Gómez-Acebo y Pombo law firm, explains that flavors are based on sensations that are subjective, so they cannot be recorded according to current technique. Another obstacle highlighted by the lawyer in relation to copyright refers to the concept of food design, that is, to the chemical and physical modification of food. And, there is no specific regulation for this type of new creations, so it is necessary to determine in each case if protection is possible according to traditional norms.

On the other hand, companies can protect the process of obtaining flavors, the so-called “secret formulas”, points out Mercedes Corbal, a lawyer for the firm. Similarly, cooking recipes can be preserved, but not all. Only those that deviate from what already exists and have creative height, reflecting “the personality” of their author. Thus, the recipe for the Spanish omelette could not be registered, but a new mixture of ingredients could be registered to illuminate, for example, a molecular omelette.