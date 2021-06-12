The event occurred on the road that connects El Mojón with Zeneta Archive image of the Reina Sofía hospital. / javier carrión / agm THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, June 12, 2021, 19:05



A 66-year-old motorcyclist was injured this Saturday afternoon, suffering a traffic accident in Beniel. The event occurred on the road that connects the Beniel district of El Mojón with that of Zeneta, which shares a term with the Murcian municipality. 112 received the notice at 3.13 pm.

Civil Protection officers from the Beniel City Council, the Civil Guard and an ambulance from 061 were displaced to the scene of the accident. The health workers took the injured woman to the Reina Sofia University General Hospital.