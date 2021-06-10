The SOS Disappeared association warns that he lost track last Monday, June 7 @sosdisappeared

A 52-year-old man named Isidro Asensio Carrasco disappeared in Alcantarilla this past Monday, as reported by the account Disappeared Alert on Twitter. As shown in the image shared by @sosdesaparecido, this man is 1.68 tall, has a thick complexion, gray hair, brown eyes and has a scar on both arms. The association has indicated two mobile phones that can be contacted if they hear from him: 642-650-775 and 649-952-957.