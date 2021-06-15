The event occurred at the facilities of a food company in the Alquerías industrial estate Archive image of an ambulance from 061. / javier carrión / agm THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 12:55



A 42-year-old worker died this Tuesday after suffering a work accident in the Murcian district of Alquerías. The deceased fell from a height of two meters in a food company located in the industrial park. The emergency health services could do nothing to save his life. Number 112 received calls informing about the accident at 11:32 a.m. and later a medicalized ambulance with health personnel from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the scene.

Despite the efforts of the health workers, the injured man died. The Emergency Coordination Center also mobilized Civil Protection psychologists from the Murcia City Council to assist the companions of the deceased. The incident was reported to the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.