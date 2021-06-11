A 20 year old young man was rescued and transferred to a hospital after being injured at the colliding the vehicle you were driving in against a tree, on the Albujón road in the direction of Miranda, in Cartagena.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received several calls reporting an accident, at 4.15 pm, on the aforementioned road, near Venta de las Lomas. The callers reported that a tourist went off the road and that it had hit a tree. There were two occupants in the car and one of them has been trapped inside.

Local Police and Civil Guard patrols, firefighters from the Firefighting and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Cartagena City Council, a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies ‘061’ and a Basic Life Support ambulance for Civil Protection of the Torre Pacheco City Council.

The firefighters rescued the trapped person and placed him at the disposal of the toilets, who stabilized him and they transferred him to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena with polyontusions.