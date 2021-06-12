The young man was unconscious due to a possible heat stroke and had headache and vomiting Santa Lucia Hospital, in a file photo. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, 12 June 2021, 15:52



A 20-year-old agricultural worker was transferred this Saturday afternoon to the Santa Lucía hospital after suffering a syncope, according to 112. The Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received a call at 1:52 p.m., informing that a man he was unconscious due to possible heat stroke. The man was working on a farm located in the town of Los Belones, at the kilometer of the RM-314 highway, which goes to the La Manga Golf Course.

At 112, they called from the company stating that the affected person was “hot and sweaty” and had headaches and vomiting. An ambulance from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061, (an ambulance from the Emergency Service) traveled to the scene of the event, which attended to the affected person ‘in situ’.

Later he was transferred to the Santa Lucía University General Hospital. The affected person is a 20-year-old man with syncope / lipothymia (loss of consciousness). The event was reported to the Occupational Health and Safety Institute of the Region of Murcia.