In Russia, 9,429 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,135,866. Telegram-channel.

9429 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were detected in Moscow (3266), St. Petersburg (854) and the Moscow region (787). Least of all – in Tuva (5), Magadan Oblast (3) and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast (2).

Over the past day, 330 deaths were recorded, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 124,117.

The daily rate of recovery was 6756, the total – 4,743,202.