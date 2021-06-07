In Russia, 9,429 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,135,866. Telegram-channel.
9429
COVID-19 cases
revealed in Russia per day
Most infections were detected in Moscow (3266), St. Petersburg (854) and the Moscow region (787). Least of all – in Tuva (5), Magadan Oblast (3) and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast (2).
Over the past day, 330 deaths were recorded, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 124,117.
The daily rate of recovery was 6756, the total – 4,743,202.
Leave a Reply