The new Corona virus has changed many aspects of life, including weddings, as it directly affected the costs of holding wedding parties, from renting wedding halls, to the special banquets and meals you witness, preparing and sending invitations to guests, and other things that cost some money that may spend a lifetime. in providing it.

Emirates Today newspaper conducted an opinion poll on its social networking platforms “Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram”, in which it asked its followers about their opinion of holding wedding parties at lower costs in the future, after the spread of the Corona virus led some to resort to holding wedding parties that were limited to the presence of some Relatives and friends, which reduced the financial costs of marriage.

The majority of respondents supported the idea of ​​reducing wedding expenses in the future due to its positive aspects in rationalizing consumption and forming cohesive families.

The percentage of supporters of the idea of ​​rationalizing the expenses of wedding parties, on Twitter, was 93.3%, while the percentage of those who rejected it was only 6.7%.

And the follower, “Bosrour Al Hammadi” said on “Twitter”: “In my personal opinion, despite the disadvantages of Corona, it had a positive and beneficial effect on marriage,” and added: “Before Corona, we were talking about careless and exaggerated spending on marriage, and that it is usually Wrong, and today in the presence of Corona, we must continue to hold parties with lower expenses.”

The follower, Hammam Al-Yafei, said: “Yes, an excellent opinion.” “Encouraging young people who are about to get married to complete their marriage without holding wedding parties in order to reduce wedding expenses, which in turn will contribute to rationalizing consumption and forming cohesive families.”

Many followers on Facebook also supported reducing the expenses of wedding parties and limiting them to family and close relatives only, and avoiding large parties that cost the husband more than his energy, which often leads to entering into a cycle of debt.

The follow-up, “Alaa Abu Watfa,” said: “Of course it is better… because weddings were previously dependent on extravagance and many expenses, and this, in my opinion, is a wrong way in which the spouses begin their lives with debts that accumulate on them from the beginning, and this was the reason for the reluctance of many young people to marry due to the incapacitating requests of the bride’s family. And the big expenses. In my opinion, what is important is happiness, understanding between the two parties, and moderation.. Islam is a religion of moderation, not bragging, extravagance or miserliness.. Moderation in matters is the best thing in everything.

And the follower, “Ahmed Al-Naeem,” said: “The most beneficiaries of the Corona virus are those who want to get married or who got married at the time of the spread of the Corona virus. Previously, the husband could start his married life burdened with debts for the costs of marriage, but now he begins it without debts related to the costs of marriage, What makes him feel more happy and comfortable.. Parents cannot compare marriages to pressure the applicant for their daughter to make him pay more and more.. Hence, a happy marriage is a marriage free of financial pressures and debts.. If the economic method of marriage can continue beyond the Corona virus, this will be good for society This is by preventing high-profile weddings and continuing the Corona laws regarding organizing events until after Corona. This is the best solution to the problem of high-cost high-cost marriages, which results in the pressure of parents to compare them to another marriage.. A happy economic marriage that preserves the husband’s pocket and protects him from debts is a better marriage than A high-profile marriage that leads the husband into a cycle of debts that will make his life miserable after marriage.

On “Instagram”, the responses of the followers who participated in the survey varied, some of them were against the idea of ​​reducing the costs of wedding parties, but the majority were in favor of saving wedding expenses.

The follow-up, “Saba Al-Asi”, who was against reducing expenses, justified this by saying that the wedding party is the joy of a lifetime: “Against this is strongly the joy of a lifetime.”

And she was supported by the follow-up opinion, “Nadia”, and she said: “Against… How can a bride rejoice without a wedding party… It is a day in a lifetime when the bride rejoices in the presence of her family, loved ones and friends.”

For her part, the follow-up “Dunia” found that the solution is for each person to hold something that suits his capabilities, so that the wedding party should not be an obstacle in the face of those who cannot hold it, so she said: “With…at least everyone works as much as he can, and it is not an obstacle in the face of who can’t.”

Some followers also confirmed that they were in favor of the idea of ​​reducing expenses in wedding parties even before “Corona”, and they are still on their opinion so far, so the follow-up “Rara Al-Ali” said: “I am from a long time, although only close people attend.”

And the follow-up, “Fatu Dubai,” said: “Glory be to God, my wedding was in 2019 and it was before Corona, and I intended only 50 close people, and arranging and organizing my wedding was very beautiful and drew the attention of all those present.”

For their part, followers supported the idea of ​​reducing expenses on wedding parties and benefiting from them with something more enjoyable such as travel, and one of the followers said: “Although I go enjoy the wedding money while traveling.”

Followers also found that the emergence of the Corona virus closed the door in the face of many disputes that sometimes arise between the families of the newlyweds related to the arrangements for the marriage ceremony, and they sometimes lead to unimaginable consequences. They advised those who are about to get married to complete their purpose in an “appropriate time” in which there is no room for extravagance in expenses or family disputes.







