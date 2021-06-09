The more than 500 thousand followers who follow Martina Stella on Instagram, yesterday they received really beautiful news from their darling. The splendid Tuscan actress has in fact published a photo in which she shows the whole world her belly now clearly visible. It is about to become mom for the second time and he wanted to share this great joy with all his fans.

Credit: therealmartinastella – Instagram

For many years she was one of the most popular actresses in Italy. Born in 1984, it had already become mom for the first time 9 years ago of the little one Geneva. To give her the joy in that case was Gabriele Gregorini, who was also her hair stylist at the time.

The two formalized their relationship in 2011 and the following year gave birth to their first child. In the following 2014, however, the two decided to take different wayswhile remaining on excellent terms for the good of Geneva.

Martina Stella’s love life has had ups and downs. His most important relationships have been with Valentino Rossi, Lapo Elkan and Primo Reggiani. But he’s with the football agent Andrea Manfredonia who seems to have finally found the happiness and stability he had been looking for for some time.

The two are together since February 2015 and they got married in September 2016. Today, their love is about to be crowned with the birth of their first child together.

Martina Stella’s post to announce the pregnancy

Two beautiful photos it’s a long caption in which Martina expressed all her happiness for the happy event. These are his words to the fans:

I am very, very happy to share this wonderful news with you ❤️ The greatest joy that of becoming a mother is once again the most special gift I could receive !! Our family is growing and we are full of happiness !! Many of you, always very attentive, had guessed something in recent months .. and I confess that it was not easy not to spoil all this time

