A recent survey revealed that Emirati youth prefer learning through dialogue over any other medium, including social media or reading.

Three quarters of the study participants expected that the quality of their work would improve through lifelong learning, and that continuing education would have a positive impact on their creativity and innovation.

The study, the results of which were announced by the Federal Youth Foundation yesterday, aimed to know the opinion of young people on the concept of lifelong learning.

The views of the youth came after a lecture held remotely, under the title “Lifelong Learning and Research: The Key to Our Future Potential and Energies”, as part of the Mohammed bin Zayed Ramadan Council lectures, in which His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated.

In detail, the survey showed that about 85% of Emirati youth prefer direct learning on social media channels.

And 39% of them (two out of five young people) said they would prefer learning new information through talking to others, whether they are older family members, senior citizens, mentors or young people.

The survey sample included 200 Emirati youth, who are affiliated with the initiatives and programs of the Federal Youth Foundation, with a margin of error that does not exceed 7% of the total.

The age group between 15 and 35 years constituted most of the study sample, with a percentage of 83.25% of the participants, while the age group between 35 and 50 years constituted 15.71% of the sample, which included only two participants who were over 50 years old.

About 44% of the study participants believe that lifelong learning will guarantee them a happy life, expressing their willingness to participate in similar activities that contribute to continuous development and progress.

35.5% of the participants indicated that they learn skills related to their jobs, while 68.5% expect lifelong learning to support their creativity.

Two-thirds of the study participants believe that enhancing self-confidence is the most important benefit of lifelong learning, while 63.5% believe that it contributes to creating renewed self-motivation and more career opportunities. Young people believe that working on acquiring new professional skills is better than new personal skills, as 36% of the participants expressed more interest in developing professional skills, while 32% are interested in personal skills.

53% of the participants in the study believed that group learning is their preferred method, while 25% of them preferred to learn by reading, and 21% of them chose social media as a learning platform, while about 22% of them preferred learning independently and alone, and 25% of them expressed a desire in learning from others.

The participants in the study almost unanimously agreed that it is still possible to do more to encourage and spread the culture of lifelong learning in society, as more than half of them believed that the repercussions of the spread of “Covid-19” had a significant impact in pushing them to continue their lifelong learning journey.

And 95% of them assert that the pandemic has made lifelong learning more important.

The lecture, “Lifelong Learning and Research: The Key to Our Future Potential and Energies,” focused on three other main themes, centered around human brotherhood and tolerance as a message for religions, promoting health and safety globally, and enhancing the strength, resilience and resilience of societies to face various challenges.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, stressed the importance of the dialogue outcomes, which “expressed a comprehensive vision that brought together the various spectrums of Emirati society, and is a translation of the aspirations of our leadership, which has devoted the principle of investment in the human being as an absolute priority, and laid its foundation upon the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and it has become a national approach in the public and private sectors.”

She added that “the elements of investing in people are linked to a lasting and profitable bet in the energies of young people through a modern and flexible Emirati model, based on engagement, empowerment and capacity building, and based on practical research and lifelong learning to acquire skills.”

