Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh, Deputy Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, announced that the vast majority of infections with the emerging “Corona” virus “Covid-19” are among people who have not taken the vaccination, indicating that in the Emirate of Dubai 8 out of 10 cases of the disease “ COVID-19”, they are not vaccinated, according to the results of scientific studies conducted by the authority.

He pointed out that 9 out of 10 people who require hospitalization and intensive care are unvaccinated, stressing that vaccination against “Corona” significantly reduces complications of the disease and admission to hospital.

He called on everyone to take the initiative to take the vaccination, and to benefit from the provision of vaccinations free of charge and for everyone, pointing out that the 20% of society that has not started the vaccination process constitutes 80 to 90% of cases of infection, hospitalization or intensive care, stressing that the best solution is To reduce infections in the community is to vaccinate everyone.

Regarding the vaccination campaign against the “Corona” virus in Dubai, Alawi Al-Sheikh said in televised statements, yesterday evening, that the campaign started 6 months ago and was able, through unlimited support from the government, and in coordination with all federal and local authorities, to reach the number of people who took the anti-vaccination. The new “Corona” virus in Dubai, in various centers, has about 2.3 million people.

Alawi Sheikh

He stated that 83% of eligible individuals and target groups received one dose of the vaccine, and 64% of individuals and target groups received two doses of the vaccine, stressing that these results are distinct and significant compared to the beginning of the campaign only 6 months ago, which is a record success.

He stressed that efforts are still ongoing, and will continue until the set goals are reached, which is the 20% of the target groups who have not yet started taking the vaccine.

Regarding the presence of local studies related to the efficiency and effectiveness of vaccines, the Sheikh replied that there are several studies in place in the Dubai Health Authority, and continuous analysis of data related to injuries and vaccination in coordination with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Data Corporation.

He added: “The existing studies have proven the efficiency and effectiveness of the vaccines available today in Dubai, and that they have proven their efficiency on the ground, and are consistent with the competencies announced in global studies, and this applies to all vaccines available in the emirate.”

Regarding satisfaction with the current vaccination rates, the Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the authority’s ambition is to reach 100% of the target group with vaccination, considering that the efforts made are satisfactory and great, but the target percentage is the satisfactory thing that it seeks. Authority” to reach it within a short period of time.

Alawi stressed the importance of the medical staff and community members educating others about the importance and necessity of vaccination, which has been proven by global and local studies and data, stressing that vaccination should be completely for everyone, both adults and children; Because it is better for them and for society.

Alawi called for taking information from its correct, reliable and official sources, so that a person can take his decision in an informed, correct and appropriate manner.