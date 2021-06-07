The Ministry of Defense reported that the number of companies contributing to the “Hunters of the Homeland” card has reached about 700 companies and institutions that offer financial discounts, offers and special benefits to holders of the Protectors of the Homeland card.

The “Homeland Protectors” is a service card granted to all members of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, including the military, civilians and retirees, with the aim of obtaining offers, benefits and financial discounts from the participating agencies and companies.

She stated in tweets broadcast on her accounts on social media that under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense, represented by the Executive Logistics Department, a ceremony will be held to honor and sign agreements with a number of new partners contributing to the Homeland Card project today at the (Earth Hotel).

The Ministry of Defense affirmed its keenness to strengthen the relationship with strategic partners from various private sector institutions, in order to enhance lifestyles in the community, with the aim of building successful partnerships that contribute effectively to continuing the development process, to provide distinguished services to the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

She noted the leadership’s keenness to pay attention to its sons, especially the sons of the armed forces, because of their active role in preserving the security of the homeland and its gains. From this point of view, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces ordered in June 2015 to issue the Homeland Protectors Card to the Ministry of Defense’s employees.

She pointed out that six years after the issuance of the “Homeland Protectors” card, and on the occasion of the “50th year”, the Ministry of Defense is working to increase the level of competitiveness of the card, as it is one of the service and social initiatives aimed at raising the level of services provided to the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.



