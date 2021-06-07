Afghan police said that explosions targeted two buses in the west of the capital, Kabul, on Saturday, killing at least seven people.

The explosions took place in an area that witnessed similar attacks on buses earlier this month that killed 12 civilians.

A Kabul police spokesman said six others were wounded in Saturday’s blasts.

It was not immediately clear who was behind today’s explosions.

The area that witnessed these explosions in the Afghan capital has been the target of a number of ISIS terrorist attacks. In May, an explosion targeting a school in the same area killed about 80, most of them schoolgirls.