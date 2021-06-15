In Moscow, over the past day, 6805 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 1 248 112. This is reported on the website Stopcoronavirus.rf…

6805 COVID-19 cases revealed in Moscow in a day

During the day, 71 people died in the capital; in total, 21,050 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily rate of recovery in Moscow is 3,045, the total is 1,099,598.

Throughout the country, 14,185 cases of coronavirus were recorded per day, from the beginning of the pandemic – 5,236,593 infections.