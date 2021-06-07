60 years old | The secret of a happy life is to think about the interests of the world and other people more than their own, says author Risto Isomäki

Risto Isomäki, who writes about climate themes, says that he is an optimist. His new novel outlines a brighter future for humanity.

“The best moments in my career as a writer have been when my thoughts have walked out of the world of books into reality, ”the author Risto Isomäki says.

Such an idea, walking out of fiction, is in Isomäki’s ecological breakthrough thriller, for example Horseshoe sand (2005) presented the idea of ​​windmills as stops for the melting of Arctic ice. Windmills pump water from under the ice cover and when frozen, the water strengthens the sea ice.

In 2016, researchers at the University of Arizona proposed erecting 10 million such windmills in the Arctic, Isomäki rejoices.

“I may not have been the first to present the idea, but among the first.”

Author on the kitchen table are set impressive piles of his production, accompanied by the latest non-fiction As for the corona pandemic (2020) as well as Food, climate and health (2021). His career as a writer in 1991 with a collection of scientific short stories Crystal rose The production of Isomäki, which started in 2006, includes twelve novels, twice as many non-fiction books.

Isomäki’s dedication to his subjects is reminiscent of a clown’s enthusiasm combined with the engineer’s precision. The author cannot guess the amount of background information literature he consumes per month.

“A lot,” he replies after much thought.

Right now, Isomäki is finalizing his novel, which will be published in the autumn Queen of the Atlantic.

Risto Isomäki, who has written several books, is currently finalizing his novel The Queen of the Atlantic, which will be published in the autumn.

One would imagine that a writer on climate issues would not have much cause for optimism today. However, Isomäki says he is optimistic: the new novel outlines a brighter future for humanity. For the author, the latest technology and science has been harnessed to drive the plot that typically advances in a tense genre.

“It’s not a utopian novel, but at the heart of the plot are different real-world solutions to climate change.”

One such solution is a material technology marvel called silica aerogel, the author says visibly enthusiastically. Isomäki believes that the material will be one of the most important individual technical solutions to the climate problem.

“Silica aerogel will make it possible to insulate houses cheaply and simply in the future.”

Author lives as he teaches: Isomäki himself painted his house in Hanko with black silica aerogel paint. However, the material is not yet available to the average consumer.

Development cooperation projects related to the problems of the third world, especially India, were the main job of Isomäki, who trained as a journalist, for a long time. The work fruitfully fed a career as a writer.

“The ideas in the books ran counter to development cooperation.”

Over the past fifteen years, the career has focused on literacy and development has become more of a hobby. Unfortunately, Isomäki admits to being involved in NGO activities, Isomäki admits.

“The author has to act so individually. The work in NGOs is collective and the achievements are shared by many people. ”

Literature chose Isomäki when he was five years old on his first visit to Kokkola City Library.

“I realized that there are great and exciting stories in all the books out there on the shelves. I also wanted to do something like that myself. ”

Inches to action. Based on the dinosaur-themed book he borrowed, Isomäki began designing a novel called Two brontosaurus, although I couldn’t write yet.

Risto Isomäki says that working as a social activist has taught him to deal with the bitterness and fears caused by even large losses.

How, then, is it possible to live with climate anxiety?

Isomäki says that working as a social activist has taught him to deal with the bitterness and fears caused by even large losses.

“If you keep thinking about them, they become a burden that prevents you from doing what’s still to be done,” he says.

“The secret to a good and happy life has always been, and always will be, to think more about the interests of the world and other people than their own.”

Sure world improvement work has required finding a balance.

“You also have to make sure you do the things you want to do.”

One such thing for Isomäki is whale watching on the island of Pico in the Azores, where he owns his wife and publisher. Jaana Airaksinen with a tiny, twenty-square-foot cottage.

Isomäki reveals that he is a bucket list person. The human list of activities has been emptied effectively.

“There hasn’t been anything terribly significant on the list for a long time. On the one hand, it is a bit boring, on the other hand, it is soothing. Nothing very important is left undone. ”