60 years old | The percussionist must remember to follow the conductor – otherwise it can be the same as for Mongo Aaltonen once

Percussionist Tapio “Mongo” Aaltonen has played thousands of songs, but he still practices for a couple of hours a day. In classical music, a percussionist has less playing than in a pop or jazz band, but then you have to follow the conductor closely, Aaltonen says.

Percussionist Tapio “Mongo” Aaltonen fits the studio of the interview at the Helsinki City Theater. There he has had time to play during the Corona.

If the drummer’s players are left out of the bills, Aaltonen will be Finland’s most recorded percussionist. He is also a professional musician who has performed for forty years and has played almost every possible style of music.

Despite a long career, there is still plenty to learn. Aaltonen is currently training Arttu Takalon a work composed by the Symphony Orchestra in November.

“During the corona period, I have trained for a couple of hours a day. There is also a bass drum pad under the kitchen table. I also listen to horrible amounts of music, and I’m really glad YouTube was invented. There are insane live concerts there, ”says Aaltonen.

He was enthusiastic about the percussion of another Aaltonen, the drummer of Hurriganes Remun effect. Roadrunneralbum crashed, but even more important was seeing the band on the Valtatie 2 dance floor in Harjavalta. The date is also remembered: Saturday, May 3, 1975.

“The band was so energetic and it was such a tough gig that I got excited about the drums. Before that, I had played the baritone horn and trumpet. I got Bongos and then a drum kit. ”

Percussion lessons accumulated at Köyliö Tuiskula band camps Upi Sorvalin in teaching. Aaltonen later became a percussionist for the Pori Big Band and the Sibelius Academy Markku Hannolan as a student. He prepared for the entrance exams by practicing full-time for a year.

“There’s no magic way to play that would suddenly get you into something quickly. While a good teacher can help you over the problem, you have to do the training yourself. ”

Studies of classical music and hard work in studios began in Helsinki. Aaltonen’s percussions were heard, for example Pave Maijasen, Hectorin and J. Karjalainen on discs. He has recorded a lot of strokes, jazz and classics.

Aaltonen plays classical, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, African and electronic percussion instruments, among others – anything that can be used with hands or sticks.

“It’s a combination that wasn’t so much among the musicians. The role of the percussionist depends a lot on the song, whether you want colors or more rhythm. There is a lot to try and use your imagination. ”

Aaltonen has played on about 2,800 recorded tracks, so he is one of Finland ‘s twenty most recorded musicians. He has been to gigs all his career.

When he was younger, he also played classical, but later performances have focused on rock, jazz and theater music.

“In a pop or jazz band, the percussionist listens to a lot of drummers, but in a classical one you have to follow what the conductor and the rest of the orchestra are doing. There’s less calling, but it’s important to call things as they are written. Once I pulled the bass drum firmly into the wrong place. The conductor cut off the rehearsal and said I would also have a good circus career coming. ”

Studio gigs have decreased as the industry has changed. Aaltonen reminisces a bit longing about productions like YLE’s Radio Studio, where he got to try things out.

The drummer’s work is physically heavy, so Mongo Aaltonen hopes for health in the future.

Coming soon for years he hopes for health especially because the percussionist’s hands have to act. A long career in bongo and congarumpalina means pretty hard work physically.

“There are no dreams when you know how realistic this is. It’s a job where dreaming doesn’t help. However, I’m probably not the person for that style to be able to retire completely because I’ve been making and listening to music all my life. ”

The percussionist has managed to be versatile and practice a lot. He also emphasizes the role of listening.

“The more you listen to different types of muse, the better you can create your own style. When I was young, I was a lot at Fazer on Aleksanterinkatu listening to records. I always bought some record, but I also listened to everyone else that had come. Thanks only to the sellers for not throwing it out! ”