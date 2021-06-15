60 years old | Museum director Kai Kartio is fascinated by strange things, he has also worked as a goat herder for a while

Kai Kartio sought his own route in life for a long time. He got into the art field in a surprising way.

When Kartio has ended up as museum director on special grounds. He himself calls them weird.

“Because of my background, all the weird things seem familiar to me easily,” Kartio says.

Such knowledge is not necessarily a disgrace to the director of the Amos Rex Art Museum, which strives for versatility and surprises. Easily, however, not everything in Gone’s life is gone.

“I remember thinking in my thirties that there was going to be nothing in my life. I was just haunting here and there. ”

Afterwards, Cone realized what the disengagement and contemplation had probably been due to. He had lived in a family whose parents “did not live in this world”.

“I got a lot of love from my mom and dad, but my childhood was full of uncertainty. We lived in a rock-like house in the south of France, where they gathered astral forces and gave alternative treatments. We lived a totally hand-to-life life financially. Both were very convincing theosophists. ”

Also The cone became interested in Theosophy and read, for example HP Blavatsky, Pekka Ervastin and Charles Leadbeater theories. The home bookshelf was full of industry literature. However, familiarization with Theosophy did not bring him a balanced feeling.

“It was very fascinating to me, but a very strong skepticism developed in my mind. I think theosophy was fiction. At some point, I told my mother how miraculously you can believe that. I often quarreled with my stepfather, ”says Kartio.

“I never looked for my biological father because it became clear to me that he had only been bored with my mother. He was an alcoholic mythoman who used to exploit people mentally. ”

Between the theosophical family also lived in Finland, where Kartio eventually graduated as a student. In the years that followed, some skepticism, uncertainty, and curiosity caused the young man to wander without a goal across Europe.

Studies at the Department of Art History of the University of Helsinki progressed very slowly. The cone also tried to study at the École des Beaux-Arts in Avignon because he was a good draftsman, but schooling ended short.

“I was lost and it felt like life was just wasted. The situation was not improved by the fact that I found that I had far too little motivation compared to other art students. I realized that real artists have such a strong fire to do that there are really no other options. ”

“I approach art very emotionally and instinctively, which is also my weakness from time to time,” says Kai Kartio.

For the arts The cone reached in a surprising way. In a job interview, the then director of the Bukowskis auction house in Stockholm was excited about the fact that the Finn had been a goat herder in France for a while.

“He knew that goats are very peculiar creatures, and thought that getting along with them was a good psychological eye. The education of a goat shepherd is not bad for me in the cultural field either, ”laughs Kartio.

From the experts of the Auction Chamber, Kartio felt that he learned more about works of art a year than at the university in seven years. When he returned to Finland and headed for the museum industry, he found that he was very intuitive about art and that he was comfortable with leadership positions.

“I personally love the infinite diversity of the Baroque and the mirroring of minimalism the most. In the end, they have a lot in common. Both form, as it were, a universe that can be viewed indefinitely. I treat art very emotionally and instinctively, which is also my weakness at times. I’m not very intellectual. “

“The director of a museum should have a higher profile than I like. However, I cannot really change myself. Even in groups, I am usually the one who has the least voice. If a new director had been sought for Amos Rex and I had not been elected director of the Amos Anderson Museum, I would hardly have come to terms. ”

Last at times, Kartio has walked a lot back and forth in his study. It’s his way of acting when you have to make difficult or annoying decisions.

“It has been annoying that museums have not been allowed to keep open because of the corona, even though we have been able to act so responsibly that there have been no problems. At Amos Rex, we have focused on how we can somehow act and prepare for a future where government lobbying has failed. The whole cultural sector has certainly lobbied too little. ”

The cone begins to describe how immensely annoying it is to have happened to the Corona era The splendor of Egypt only a few people saw the exhibition. According to Kartio, a very experiential exhibition would have broken the museum’s visitor records. The 20 years of managerial experience at the Amos Anderson Art Museum and Amos Rex has clearly not reduced the fire in the industry.

“The Egyptian exhibition spoke to me very loudly. Overall, I have a strong belief that one has to believe in subjective preferences and intuition in relation to exhibitions. I believe that only then can we succeed. ”