E3 is just beginning and with it come the traditional assumptions that make us think about what they could announce in the coming days. Of course, this is not the event as in other years due to the issue of the pandemic, however, ‘something must be revealed’.

The places for the exhibition of these games is more than clear: Summer Games Fest, Ubisoft, Microsoft’s and, of course, Nintendo’s. With all this in mind, let’s go to the exercise of why we are here, we are going to tell you about six rumored games that could be announced during E3 2021.

Remember, all these games have a certain degree of speculation and, as they say in the United States, the information should be taken with a grain of salt, so we reserve that they will happen or not.

Wolfenstein III at E3 2021?

Microsoft does not want to take advantage of Bethesda with the Xbox Game Pass or with the games that had already been announced previously, it also wants new titles and, among the unannounced, the third installment of the series could come. This information came from Microsoft Central, so there is some weight in the word of the source.

Omen from Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios – best known for what they did with Prey – haven’t released a new game in a while. Omen’s proposal that talks about vampires sounds like something they would do and maybe E3 2021 is the ideal place to learn a little more about this supposed project.

Project Typhoon

The details of this game are the following scarce, we only have the data that they have the budget of a AAA, it will be open world and with cooperative elements that would come out until 2022. Maybe this will have some kind of conceptual video within E3 2021.

New Assassin’s Creed DLC that was previously a full game

Dee according to Jason Scherier, there was a game of Assassin’s creed that was being developed by Ubsioft Sofia, However, there is a change of plans and it turns out that it will be a DLC for Valhalla. In E3 2021 we will see this announcement, or rather it will be in the next Ubisoft Forward.

Mario + Rabbids 2 at E3 2021

Of all the predictions this is the one with the least probability. The fountain came out of 4chann and it will be featured during the Nintendo Direct and not on Ubisoft Forward. You will even have your space during the Treehouse. It would not be bad to see a sequel to this title.

Far Cry spin-off

According to the information available, here comes an experience Free-to-Play from Far cry in the form of a spin-off of which we do not have much data to say, so we have to wait a little longer for more details to be revealed and to say that this is a reality. Ubisoft could bet on a little more for live services and this could be that step.

What do you think of these predictions? Do you think we will have other surprises?



