The Ajman Misdemeanors Court acquitted 15 people of different nationalities, and imprisoned six others for a year, after convicting them of stealing cars from rental offices and exporting them abroad.

The details of the case came back when the police received information about people renting vehicles and exporting them outside the country, according to forged customs papers and data, after which the names of the people and cars were circulated and arrested, and the Public Prosecution instituted a criminal case against the accused.

The case papers stated that the defendants were renting vehicles, and selling them to other parties, who shipped them outside the country, with forged papers, and the court did not prove that the other defendants had made the accusation attributed to them, and the evidence against them was not established.

The court held that the convicts rented the vehicles to seize them, and the elements of the crime of fraud existed against them.

The police considered that crime one of the most complex thefts, given the new planning and method used by the accused in stealing cars and smuggling them outside the country.

The police had received several reports from car rental offices, about the failure of a number of renters to return the cars after the end of the agreed rental period. Leasing offices in the country, and handing them over to a second group, which is in charge of transporting cars to one of the ports in the country, to be shipped by sea in closed containers, and a number of shipping companies were contacted to inform them to return the containers to the country, which carry stolen cars.



