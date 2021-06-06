The Ajman Misdemeanors Court acquitted 15 people of different nationalities and imprisoned six others for one year each, after convicting them of stealing cars from rental offices and exporting them abroad.

The details of the case return – according to lawyers Hind Al-Mazmi and Obaid Al-Mazmi – when information was received by the police that people rented vehicles and exported them outside the country according to false customs papers and data, after which the names of people and cars were circulated and seized, and the Public Prosecution instituted a criminal case against the accused.

The case papers stated that the defendants were renting the vehicles and selling them to other parties who would ship them outside the country with forged papers. The court did not prove that the first, second, third, fifth, seventh, eighth, tenth, eleventh, fourteenth, eighteenth, nineteenth, twenty-first and twenty-first defendants had committed the accusations attributed to them. Evidence was not provided against them, nor was evidence presented that the fifteenth and sixteenth accused had committed a crime.

It was established in the court’s doctrine that the fourth, sixth, ninth, twelfth, thirteenth and seventeenth defendants rented vehicles to seize them, and the elements of the crime of fraud were fulfilled against them.

The police considered that crime one of the most complex thefts, given the new planning and method used by the accused in stealing cars and smuggling them outside the country.

The case began when several reports were received from car rental offices about the failure of a number of renters to return the cars after the end of the agreed rental period, and by checking the renters, it was found that most of them were outside the country, and by investigating and prosecuting the suspects, a group of people was seized, and it was found that they had rented vehicles from rental offices. In the country, and handing them over to a second group, which is in charge of transporting the cars to one of the ports in the country, to be shipped by sea in closed containers, and a number of shipping companies were contacted to inform them of returning the containers to the country, which carry stolen cars.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

