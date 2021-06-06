Jeddah (Union)

The Saudi Company, the official promoter of the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix for the 2021 season, revealed exclusive 3D images of the building of the pits and teams, which will be a masterpiece in the middle of the Jeddah Corniche circuit, which is booking a place on the Formula 1 World Championship calendar for the first time.

Overlooking the grid and the picturesque Jeddah coast, the building, which is dedicated to Formula 1 and teams, is a four-storey building with a length of 280 meters with a sophisticated design along the main straight line of the circuit, and is characterized by elegant and soft lines that give it a unique and modern splendor.

It is noteworthy that the building was designed under the leadership of the chief architect of the company “Tilke”, and the sheds and teams building provides its guests with an unparalleled view of the pitlane and the starting line, which will be the scene of the most important racing events when Jeddah puts its name on the records of the host cities of Formula 1 in December next. The building will also house the teams’ garages, the race management headquarters and the luxurious hospitality suites of the Paddock Club.

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said: “We are pleased to present to the world these images of the building of the sheds and teams, with its unique design, as it embodies a symbol of all the values ​​​​that the race represents, the most important of which are hospitality, modernity and splendor.”

He added: “With six months remaining until the pinnacle of motorsports arrives in Saudi Arabia, preparations continue in full swing, as our team prepares to present a special first edition of the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix. We cannot wait to welcome you to Jeddah next December, to witness together a weekend of entertainment and record-breaking.” It is noteworthy that the Saudi Prize will start from 3-5 December.