Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that six scientific projects won the prizes for the best specialized scientific projects presented by students of the two countries, at the conclusion of the exhibition and competition of virtual technical graduation projects, which were organized by the two sides – yesterday, Wednesday. June 9 – Through visual communication technologies, as part of the initiatives of the UAE-Saudi Coordination Council, where students of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic University of the Institute of Applied Technology within the “Abu Dhabi Technical System” won three prizes for three distinguished projects, which are the solar-powered irrigation system, and the smart boat project that is capable of For data collection, environmental mapping, and a micro-sterilization project using ozone and ultraviolet rays, Saudi students won three similar awards for the firefighting robot, multi-capacity wheelchair, and smart home project.

During the inauguration of the exhibition and competition activities, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said in a speech on his behalf, Engineer Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Acting President of Emirates Skills: The exhibition and competition of virtual technical projects The joint graduation projects foresee the bright future of the two great countries, with a leading selection of distinguished scientific, industrial, technological and professional projects, which clearly reflect the success of the wise leadership in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in the manufacture of advanced national competencies capable of creating the advanced industrial future in all aspects of life and various engineering disciplines. and technological.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Mastour Al-Marzouq, Deputy Governor for Training and Quality Policies at the General Corporation for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said: This event represents one of the forms of constructive cooperation in which experiences are exchanged and joint encouragement for this promising generation, with its determination, activity and technical specialization, pointing out that The projects of the exhibition include the various disciplines of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to which the Kingdom and the UAE attach great importance and focus, to be a pioneer in the interests of the homeland and humanity with good, development and growth.

Engineer Ali Al-Marzouqi explained that the jury in the competition included a group of experts and specialists in the two countries, who in turn worked for some time to choose the best projects among hundreds of distinguished projects submitted by students in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which indicates the high capabilities that characterize the sons of Saudi Arabia. The two countries in various engineering, technological and industrial disciplines.

At the end of the ceremony, the students who had won projects were honored.