New 5G frequencies available to operators. The strategy of the inter-ministerial committee opens up new bandwidth resources. This seems to be the orientation of the Draghi government in the framework of the PNRR, which for the development of 5G is making 2 billion euros available, in the context of the digital transition with the coordination of Minister Vittorio Colao last 25 May.

Of the 2 billion coming from the Recovery Plan, one billion will be allocated to incentivize the implementation of 5G in “market failure” areas which will be defined after the conclusion of the mapping in progress and expected by June. 600 million will be allocated to the realization of fiber backhauling on approximately 10 thousand kilometers of highly trafficked extra-urban roads. Another 420 million will be made available to the European 5G cross-border corridors initiative.

For the allocation methods, operators such as companies, factories, ports, hospitals and utilities will be privileged. They will in fact be dedicated to private services, in the wide spectrum of possibilities offered by the latest generation network infrastructures.