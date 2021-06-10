American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek starred for the cover of fashion magazine InStyle in a revealing outfit and thrilled fans. The frame appeared on her page in Instagram…

In a picture posted online, the 54-year-old celebrity poses against the backdrop of nature, leaning against a marble statue in the form of a tiger. The actress was captured in a black velvet maxi-length dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline. Her image was complemented by diamond earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces. Hayek’s hair is loosened and laid in waves, and her face is covered with natural makeup.

Fans appreciated the star’s appearance and expressed their admiration in the comments. “Beautiful as always! Both outside and inside! “,” The woman of my dreams “,” You were and remain the most beautiful woman on this planet! “,” You are very hot “,” I love you! ” – users wrote.

In March, the figure of Salma Hayek in the photo in a swimsuit delighted fans. In the published frame, she was captured in full growth against the backdrop of the ocean. The celebrity posed with her hair down in a purple one-piece swimsuit with a deep neckline. Her image was complemented by black sunglasses.