Danish supermodel Helena Christensen showed the figure in revealing images in nature and excited fans. A series of photographs appeared on her page in Instagram…

In the footage posted, the 52-year-old model posed in various swimsuits while relaxing. So, for example, she was captured topless in yellow swimming trunks with ties from the Staerk & Christensen brand next to a tree. Her image was complemented by a red flower in her hair and bright red lipstick.

In another photo, a celebrity is in a boat in a black swimsuit and a transparent cape of the same brand. In addition, the star wore a vintage mini-length dress made of lace fabric, and was photographed in it among the plants.

The model’s publication received more than 26 thousand likes and delighted the fans. “Gorgeous”, “How do you manage to look like that at your age?”, “How beautiful you are”, “Beautiful”, “What a beauty you are”, “I’m in shock, an unreal figure,” the commentators said.

In April, Christensen posed for Russian-born New York photographer Kat Irlin in her underwear. The celebrity took part in a photo shoot for the British edition of Stella Magazine. She was captured in a form-fitting bodysuit, the transparent fabric of which is decorated with rhinestones.