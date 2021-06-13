50 years old | As a young actor, Tommi Liski worked in North American reservations and learned a certain way of looking at the world.

The actor, who has written the Kallio and Kimmo series, usually wants to tell about the invisible treadmills.

“All starts with the characters, then comes the story, ”says the actor-screenwriter Tommi Liski his way of writing.

Liski says that he meets favorable characters in the stories, for example, in the Kallio district, where he has lived for a long time, first in the 1990s and then since 2005.

Kallio was also told about the TV series that started Liski’s screenwriting career Rock in 2010. Rike Jokelan directed and Liskin together Juha Jokelan and Mari Perankoski The drama comedy with was a whole new kind of city photography on television.

The protagonist of the series was 38-year-old publisher Piitu (Irina Pulkka), who caught the eye of a peculiar Kimmo (Liski) working in a video rental company.

RockThe series spawned Liski’s first script of his own when the side characters in the series began to tickle his imagination.

Born 2012–2017 presented Elastic, a comedy series about Elimo (Jussi Vatanen) and his peculiar acquaintances, including Stenfors, presented by Liski.

Liski and Petja Peltomaa was awarded for the series ’script at Golden Venla in 2012.

“It seemed important to tell the stories of people who are usually invisible or tread a little on the side paths of life. Of those who were seen a lot around Kallio, but who are often not seen in movies or television, ”Liski recalls on the terrace of a café in Käpylä.

The reflection is interrupted by a man on the bike past the cafe, who whispers happily and shouts, “Mooi!”

“Airaksinen Teppo, Kimmon instructor, ”says Liski.

Hard to believe, but this scene was not scripted.

“So now it has to be said that Tepo (Airaksinen) played a big role Elastic, thanks to him, the series went to a whole new level, ”says Liski, and at the same time praises the entire working group, whose genre snapped well together.

“It felt like we had all seen those same barracks and British comedies.”

Liski finds it surprising that the series became so popular in “little underground circles”.

“It showed that it’s worth doing your own thing.”

Except In Kallio, you can find characters like the ones written by Liski in the provinces – and of course by train from Helsinki. Liski himself is from Jokioinen, a small town of 5,000 inhabitants in southwestern Häme.

In Jokioinen, recreational opportunities were limited to football and amateur theater. Liski practiced both.

“There were up to three summer theaters in Jokioinen.”

Liski graduated from high school in the second grade after getting excited about “theatrical.”

“I realized that this can be done for work, you don’t have to go to the factory to work.”

When the doors of the Theater Academy did not open immediately, he went to volunteer abroad.

“They were such trips of a few months at a time in North America and Europe. In the early 1990s, during the recession, it was really the only way to see the world. ”

Liski worked in American Indigenous Reserves in Canada and the United States on various repair and restoration projects, among others.

In 1990, he saw in the Kahnawake Reserve in Montreal, Canada, near the Oka conflict, where local Mohawks opposed a golf course designed for their lands.

“The crisis escalated into an armed conflict between the Canadian army and the Mohawks, but in the end a golf course was not built and a committee was set up to study the living conditions of the indigenous people. Maybe these trips have captured something of my worldview and the stories I want to tell, ”Liski says.

Theater school the doors opened with a third attempt in 1993.

For his part, postgraduate studies in method acting in the United States pushed the direction of screenwriting. Liski studied at the Stella Adler Studio and the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in Los Angeles in 1998 and 2002.

“It was an enlightening experience. In the US, storytelling is so in everyone’s DNA. The text was at the center and there was a lot of analysis. ”

Liski would like a wider scale for the stories told. Finnish war stories have already been told about him many times, but there have hardly been any films or TV series about such generational experiences as the recession years of the 1990s.

Liski himself has a story to tell about recent history. Korona just annoyedly cut off the script.

It’s a job title Teenage years a passing film about “a man who freezes into the 1980s”.

Its script will continue in the fall.

