Euro 2020 has begun and again we will have several of the best teams in the world that will go in search of the coveted trophy for their country, here, on the other side of the pond in most of the Latin American countries, the countries managed to become independent from some country European.
What would have happened if some countries of the American continent had not become independent from their respective colonizers? That’s right, several countries would already know what it is to lift a World Cup and what it is to play a European Championship. In the following list we share some examples.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
If Mexico had not become independent from Spain, the Mexican team would have already held a World Cup in South Africa 2010 and would be part of Euro 2020 forming an alliance between the Aztecs and the Iberians. What would the Chucky lozano Red?
If the United States had not become independent from the United Kingdom, football might never have been invented, we will never know, but what we do know is that the North American country would have already held a World Cup with England (a country that influenced more in its history) and would have the youngest team in history participating in the Eurocup with names like Sancho, Reyna, Foden, Pulisic, among others.
Haiti could possibly be a world power in soccer with the help of the Gauls, the country became independent from France and if they had not done so, they would currently make up the best soccer country in the world with the most promising generation at the football level.
Would the Canarinha give up her five World Cup championships in order to be part of the Portuguese team and play Euro Cups, but be Portugal who gets the credit? Clearly not, but what a team and world power that Portugal would be if it could count on Brazilians. The same country with so many Cariocas would not be fair, a selection with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Figo, Cristiano, et cetera, it would be huge.
Another world soccer powerhouse that also became independent from a European country, was Argentina, like Mexico and many other parts of Latin America, became independent from Spain. Today Spain would be the most powerful team in the world with talent from many parts of North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.
Leave a Reply