The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship stated that customers can easily submit a request to renew their identity card through the website (www.ica.gov.ae), or the smart application (ica uae smart).

The authority identified five steps to complete the transaction electronically, which are: registration and account creation (digital identity), or access to electronic services in case of pre-registration, choosing the identity card renewal service, submitting the application, reviewing and updating the retrieved data, paying the fees, receiving a text message of the completion and success of the process, and finally Receiving the card through the approved delivery company.

The authority called on customers to ensure the accuracy and validity of the identity number data and its expiration date in the renewal or replacement request, and to ensure the accuracy and validity of the data entered in the electronic form before paying the fees to avoid delays in completing the transaction, and to ensure the correctness of the phone number, email and delivery method listed in The electronic form.

She confirmed that the accuracy and correctness of the data entered in the electronic form ensures the speedy completion of the transaction on time, noting that the data entered is subject to review and audit by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

It is worth noting that the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship recently announced the start of the first phase of issuing the upgraded version of the national identity card as part of the transition to the new generation of identity cards and passports.

The authority called on identity renewal service applicants to use the electronic version of the identity in the current stage in all service delivery outlets in various sectors until the issuance of the printed cards.



