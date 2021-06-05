The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the provision of 5 new public bus lines to serve passengers in Dubai and the cancellation of one line, as part of the authority’s continued work on implementing development plans to improve transport and public transport services, which are constantly updated in order to meet the needs and the growing growth of the transport service. collective in the emirate.

The new lines launched by the authority include Line No. 14 that connects Oud Metha Station and Al Safa Station, Line No. 23 that connects Mahatta Oud Metha and Al Nahda Station 1, and Line No. 26 that connects Oud Metha Station and Business Bay Station 2, in addition to Line No. F50. Which links the DIP metro station with Dubai Investments Park 2 station, as well as Line F51 that connects the Dubai Investments Park metro station and the Dubai Investments Park station. Line C14, which was traveling between Al Nahda 1 and Al Safa station, has also been cancelled.

The Roads and Transport Authority follows the implementation of an integrated system to disinfect and sterilize various means of public transportation, in accordance with international best practices and based on the standards of the International Federation of Public Transport (UITP), with the aim of ensuring the highest safety standards applied within the implementation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

Statistics announced by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority last February showed that the number of public bus users in the Emirate of Dubai reached 95.41 million passengers during the past year 2020.

It is noteworthy that the authority announced yesterday that it had approved the implementation of a project that includes the development of integration requirements around metro and bus stations, to include the implementation of 226 pedestrian lanes, and the construction of 857 low sidewalks (dropped kerbs), in addition to preparing lanes for people of determination at 1053 points, in addition to implementing a number of tranquilizers. Speed ​​(bumps), shared paths for bicycles with pedestrians, and shared paths with vehicles, implementing parking for vehicles on parts of the streets, and increasing the width of pedestrian traffic sidewalks



