The ‘RFI Report in Spanish’ Award, aimed at journalism students in Latin America and the Caribbean under 30 years of age, has been awarded to Alejandra Parra Morales. In this 5-minute edition with … we speak with this young 24-year-old Venezuelan, who won the seventh edition of the Prize with ‘Bodies without a country’, a report on the work of an NGO that buries hundreds of anonymous Venezuelan migrants who have died crossing the border with Colombia. .