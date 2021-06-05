Microsoft seems ready to have a very interesting E3. The return of one of the most important events in the video game industry will delight us with a joint event between Xbox and Bethesda which is scheduled to kick off on June 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time. As this long-awaited moment approaches, the speculations, leaks and rumors about what we can see or not during E3 and the Redmond conference has only been increasing, therefore, from SomosXbox we bring you an article about the 5 games from the Xbox and Bethesda conference of E3 2021 that you cannot miss.

Given the huge list of Microsoft’s own studios, which with the Bethesda purchase have grown to 23 creative studio teams, the Redmond conference with Betehsda promises to give us plenty of surprises. For a few weeks, the expectation for new titles developed by Microsoft studios has increased, and we believe that, among others, these 5 games that we are going to show you below cannot be missed at the Xbox and Bethesda conference of the E3 2021.

5. Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games

After the announcement of the new Forza Motorsport, one of the most anticipated games at this event is the new Forza Horizon 5. The next Playground Games racing title seems to be set in Mexico, with an early release date, as he was able to filter the new line of Hot Wheels Forza cars. Still, we will have to wait a few days to find out if this title will make an appearance at the event. Still, we remind you that Xbox would have confirmed Forza Horizon 5 for E3 thanks to a promotional image.

4. Starfield – Bethesda

Starfield continues to be a mystery, but the different rumors and leaks seem to make it clear to us that the new and long-awaited space adventure title developed by Bethesda will be present at E3 2021. This event could be key to knowing the first details and the Starfield release date. Therefore, after the clues provided thanks to a promotional image of Xbox, everything seems to indicate that this will be one of the games that will have its minutes of glory in the expected event of the year.

3. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory

The sequel to the acclaimed action adventure of Ninja Theory was presented at the last The Game Awards 2019 event, so after almost two years, we believe that it is time to show a gameplay and the expected release date of Hellblade 2 With the few details shared, E3 2021 would be the perfect setting for our great protagonist Senua. Expectations are quite high with this new title that will bet on photorealism making the most of the new Unreal Engine 5 engine.

2. Avowed – Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed is possibly the most anticipated game of the entire conference. The first-person RPG title developed by Obsidian is impossible not to compare it with the vast and fantastic worlds of Skyrim, and that is one of the reasons why it has everyone excited. Backed by Microsoft, we all hope that the exclusive Avowed for Xbox and PC will do its job as one of the best next-generation games. So after being featured at the past Xbox Showcase 2020, it seems that Avowed could have a new trailer at E3 2021.

1. Halo Infinite – 343 Industries

Finally, we could not miss the jewel in the crown. The new Halo Infinite developed by 343 Industries, was already announced in the last Xbox Showcase 2020, but after various problems in the development, this long-awaited title was delayed with a launch during the fall of 2021. As indicated, Halo Infinite will have their space at the Xbox event during E3 2021, showing fans the multiplayer. In addition, Microsoft could surprise us with the revelation of its release date that is getting closer and closer.

After many months of intense work, the new title of the franchise, Halo Infinite seems to be up to the task, so E3 2021 will be the perfect setting to provide us with the last details before its launch that could coincide with the 20th anniversary of the saga. Halo. As you can see, this Xbox E3 2021 will be loaded with games and great surprises as a possible The Outer Worlds 2 announcement, new information from Everwild and much more!