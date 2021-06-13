Madrid (Union)

The presence of Spanish football players from the first and second divisions is considered prominent in the European Nations finals, which were launched in 11 different countries after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic of the new Corona virus, as “La Liga” players are present in 16 out of 24 national teams competing to lift the cup.

The national teams called up 44 professional players who played last season in Spain, 39 players who were in the Spanish first division and 3 players from the second division, and two who just arrived this summer are David Alaba and Eric Garcia.

Barcelona tops this list with 8 players, namely: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pedri in the Spain national team, awaiting any developments after Buskis was infected with the Corona virus, while Mart Braithwaite joined Denmark, and Frenkie de Jong is with the Netherlands, Clement Lenglet, Antoine Griezmann and Osman Dembele with France. The champion Atlético Madrid has seven players, while rivals Real Madrid have six, and the second division has proven its position, with the presence of 3 players in the European Championship, namely: Stoli Dimitrovsky from Rayo Vallecano, Martin Valent and Alexander Trakovsky, both from Real Mallorca, where coaches realize their teams Their importance with their presence in one of the most competitive second-tier leagues in European football.

La Liga players are spread in all six groups of the tournament, with 44 players in 16 teams, and as expected, the Spanish team has the largest number of players, as coach Luis Enrique called 11 players from Spanish football, while the other teams include players from Spain. France (7), Portugal (4), Croatia (3), North Macedonia (3), Belgium (3), Denmark (2), the Netherlands (2), Slovakia (2), Austria (1), Turkey 1 Russia 1 Czech Republic 1 England 1 Sweden 1 Germany 1 The players are divided into groups, with one player in the first group, the Turkish Enis Unal, whose country played the opening match against Italy, 6 players in the second group, 6 in the third group, 5 in the fourth group, 14 in the fifth group, and 12 in the sixth group.

The draw resulted in some interesting confrontations in which La Liga stars meet face to face and even their colleagues in the same team. In the sixth group, Real Madrid players Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema meet, and in the same group they meet against the league champions Thomas Lemar and Jawar Felix, and there will be a match Another among the players of “Rukhi Blancos” in Group D, where Atletico Madrid fullbacks Kieran and Shimi Vrsaljko meet in the England match against Croatia in the first group matches, and in the second group, Denis Cherchev of Valencia and his colleague Daniel Vas meet each other on the same side of the field in a meeting Russia and Denmark.