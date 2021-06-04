Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Experts explained that parents do not realize how depression appears on their children, and they miss its signs, which are difficulties concentrating in study, abuse, lack of interest in activities, irresponsible behavior, neglect or isolation.

And the website “Iol” quoted experts some tips that parents can do to help their children if they notice these signs:

Listen attentively:

Be patient and avoid judgment. Instead of taking any rash action to get him out of his depression, experts recommend paying attention to his thoughts and understanding them, so that he trusts you and is open to his concerns and feelings with you.

Social interaction:

Studies show that depression may lead to withdrawal from social life, in which case, parents can spend more time with their children, encourage them to connect with their friends or attend events and events with other families to meet new people.

physical activities:

Help your son engage in any physical activity he prefers such as jogging, hiking or other motor sports, as studies have shown that exercise reduces anxiety and depression, and boosts self-esteem and cognitive performance.

Professional help:

If you find that attempts to support your child at home are not enough, you should turn to the experts for help if symptoms of depression are evident in your son and affecting his life.