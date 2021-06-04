Vitamin B12 supplementation can treat an underlying nutritional deficiency, whether it stems from a diet, an acquired autoimmune condition or from stomach surgery.

According to Russia Today, Dr. Rajendran Kanan’s research suggests that there are four signs on your skin that indicate the condition, including:

Hyperpigmentation

The American College of Dermatology explained that hyperpigmentation occurs when “skin patches become darker than the surrounding normal skin.”

These patches of dark skin can appear anywhere on the body, including the face.

It occurs when melanin – the brown pigment that produces normal skin color – forms deposits in the skin.

Age spots, or “sun freckles,” are an example of hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage.

Patches of hyperpigmentation become darker in the sun (which makes them more visible).

The College of Dermatology explained that “this happens because melanin absorbs the energy of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays in order to protect the skin from overexposure.”

vitiligo

The NHS explained that vitiligo is where “pale white patches on the skin” appear. It is the opposite of hyperpigmentation where it is a lack of melanin that causes the white spots.

This condition most commonly occurs on the face, neck, and hands, as well as in creases of the skin.

Angle of the lips

It is a condition that causes “red, swollen spots in the corners of your mouth,” according to WebMD.

Symptoms of angular cheilitis can include painful cracks, crusting or bleeding.

hair changes

Dr. Kanan’s research stated that “hair changes are associated with vitamin B12 deficiency.”

However, hair changes – in addition to hyperpigmentation, vitiligo and angular cheilitis – “are not limited to vitamin B12 deficiency alone.”

The NHS has noted other signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency, including:

A pale yellow color on your skin.

Inflammation and redness of the tongue.

mouth ulcers;

Changes in the way you walk and move.

Vision disturbance.

irritability;

Melancholy.

Changes in the way you think, feel and behave.

A decrease in your mental abilities, such as memory, comprehension and judgment.