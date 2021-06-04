Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE always seeks constructive cooperation that brings benefit to all the peoples of the world, taking moderation and moderation as a way to ensure a prosperous future, not only for its people, but for all of humanity. It was keen to consolidate relations of cooperation and friendship with all countries of the world. It also realized the importance of moderation and balance in its foreign policy, which is based on dialogue and understanding in dealing with near and far.

The election of the UAE as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, representing the Asia-Pacific Group, confirms these principles and constants since the founding of the state, which are consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, and are the same principles on which the UAE foreign policy is based.

The state has always called for working to resolve disputes by peaceful means, thus gaining the respect of the countries of the world and its international organizations, and the appreciation and love of peoples in different parts of the world.

Political experts and analysts affirm that the UAE will cooperate with other council members to maintain peace and security from traditional security threats, as well as from threats posed by urgent global challenges, such as climate change and health emergencies such as the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Although the UAE will occupy the Arab seat in the UN Security Council, it is committed to representing all member states of the United Nations, and will listen to the views of countries, to convey their views to the Council, as the UAE realizes that the multilateral approach is critical to responding to the increasingly complex threats to stability Global.

As for what the UAE hopes to achieve during its membership in the council, there are four main priorities and pillars, which are promoting inclusiveness, building resilience, stimulating innovation, and securing peace for future generations.

The UAE is aware of the importance of securing peace, and the multilateral approach has become more important than ever to respond to the increasingly complex threats to global peace and stability, as the UAE has sought to facilitate dialogue between conflicting parties, empower regional organizations, and calm tensions. The development of inclusive political and security processes and approaches is fundamental to creating lasting transitions out of conflict, and the UAE will convey its experience as a moderate force to the Council.

The UAE is committed to serving as a moderating force in the region, countering extremism and combating terrorism, and using this membership to help maintain political will and enhance multilateral cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism.

Good counter-terrorism policy also requires a focus on the extremist and radical ideologies that exacerbate terrorism, and there are many ways to do this, but one of the ways the UAE has found it effective is to focus on education, promote tolerance, help amplify moderate voices, and promote diversity. culture in our country and the region.

The UAE’s priorities also include promoting inclusivity, as it includes more than 200 nationalities with different cultures and traditions, which confirms that communication and acceptance are crucial to better understanding and working together in peace, which has helped give the UAE significant experience in promoting dialogue to resolve conflicts.

And the evidence shows that lasting peace can be achieved when the process is more inclusive. The UAE will continue to support the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, as well as to promote the meaningful participation of youth in international peace and security efforts.

The principle of building resilience is one of the priorities of the UAE, which has an opportunity to enhance global cooperation and benefit from the United Nations system to build more resilient, equitable and sustainable institutions and societies in the coming years.

Concerted efforts to address the challenges of climate change are necessary to develop countries’ economies and protect human health, as the UAE believes that the time has come for the Council to address the security impacts of climate change and increase proactive communication with the countries most affected by it.