Four members of a Muslim family were killed and a child was injured in a “deliberate” attack by a man driving a pickup truck in a city in the southern Canadian province of Ontario, police said Monday.

The suspect, a twenty-year-old youth, was arrested shortly after the attack and charged, Monday, with four premeditated crimes and attempted murder.

“There is evidence that it was a deliberate and planned act of hate,” said Paul White, chief of detectives for the City of London Police, where the attack took place. We believe that the victims were targeted because they are Muslims,” he added, “and that is why first degree murder charges were brought.”

White said police in London, about 200 km southwest of Toronto, were coordinating with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on possible terrorism charges.