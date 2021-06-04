The Director of the Department of Social Services in the city of Kalba in the Emirate of Sharjah, Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, stated that the number of recipients of the home care service provided by the Department to senior citizens has reached 450 elderly people who are cared for by four medical teams.

He explained that the medical teams specialized in home care for the elderly include a general doctor, a nurse and a physiotherapist, and they have a specialist or a social worker with them, in addition to a large number of Kalba residents volunteering to take care of senior citizens in their homes.

Al-Darmaki noted that home care is provided to the elderly, some people with disabilities, and psychiatric patients, according to a scheduled program that includes weekly or monthly visits from the team of social workers and medical staff affiliated with the department, according to the needs of each case, whether for medical or social care, so that the team remains constantly informed of the situation of the elderly. He explained that a psychiatrist and a dentist are provided for some cases of the elderly, disabled or psychiatric patients, as the doctor examines them and gives them the treatments that suit their cases, pointing out that a contract has been made with a psychiatrist assigned to visit the branch on a monthly basis to visit some cases that must be seen, which are five cases.

He explained that the target group of home care is the elderly citizens who are over 60 years of age or more, or people of determination or mentally ill citizens. They are provided with health, social and psychological care in line with their needs, in addition to day care through the Al-Asala Club for Senior Citizens, which provides Nursing medical services and its employees practice many activities.

He noted that with the Corona pandemic and the precautionary measures that obligated senior citizens to remain in a safe environment, the branch worked to develop better ways to communicate with them about some activities that took place remotely via the Zoom application for senior citizens, and communication groups were established through the “WhatsApp” program between them, in addition to Daily phone communication for those who cannot use smart applications, in addition to providing them with social entertainment programs.

He added that 65 employees affiliated with the branch are working permanently to accompany senior citizens residing alone to the hospital or to clear transactions in government departments through the creation of the (Khoei) initiative.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

