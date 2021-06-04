Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 249,746 new examinations had been conducted to detect cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and to isolate them. The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 2,123 new cases of the virus. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 596 thousand and 17 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of four people from the repercussions of the infection, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,724 deaths.

And announced the recovery of 2094 new cases, bringing the total number of cases of recovery to 575 thousand and 288 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 101,234 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses provided until yesterday to 13,785,663 doses.



