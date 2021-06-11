The controversial increase in deputies and senators Every day that passes you are more right, Discepolín: “The immoral have equaled us”, how much reality there is in your tango. You remember in 2003, while the children of Tucumán died of malnutrition, their legislators honored themselves with a gold medal that accredited their passage through the Honorable Chamber, if it even costs me to write “honorable”.

And now, what are you telling me? Deputies and senators will have an increase of 40% given at a stroke by their respective presidents of the chamber, while the country plunges into 70% child poverty in the Conurbano and there are 19 million of people under the poverty line, 42% of Argentines do not have enough to morph.

Scoundrels, what an example, a man for himself, while most do nothing to stop the ship from sinking. I do not dare to correct you, but after these events, you fell short, Discépolo, I believe that “the immoral have surpassed us” or what is worse, some are ruling us.

Horacio Tore

The sayings of the President, and the “ridiculous does not return”

When a country chooses a president, among the things it has the right to demand of him (honesty, intelligence, preparation, etc.), there is that of not making a fool of himself, because he is representing us, and his ridiculous acts dot us all.

The President, without any prior preparation, often long sentences that minutes later he has to regret, but it is too late, he has already skidded and with him, the country. Saying a discriminatory phrase not only with Mexico and Brazil, but with the Argentines themselves who were born in Argentina and who never arrived by “boat”, is a gratuitous and unforgivable insult. He does not become ridiculous, neither as President, nor as the country that elected him.

Dario Diaz

The country “divided by politicians in absurd debates”

A childhood friend said that everything bad that had happened to him in his life was due to having left his magical place, because almost all his problems began since he left that cabin that he made in the garden of his house when he was a child, with a lot of love and enthusiasm, four sticks and cane walls.

But one day the security that that cabin gave him was lost along with his innocence, and over the years he had to face the painful reality of the present; inequality, poverty, the helplessness of children, the decline of education, a country divided by politicians lost in absurd debates where only interest and ambition prevail, all reflecting the sad paradox of a beautiful country overwhelmed by ineptitude of the rulers.

However, there are some who, despite the hazardous years, are capable of conjuring discouragement to return to that stronghold from when we were children, and again make us strong and unbeatable; as if that cabin still protected us, still so clear and tender in memory and soul, where we were so happy as children.

Julius Caesar Lifsichtz

Uncertainty for the second dose of the vaccine follows

On April 8, we vaccinated with my husband in River with the Sinopharm vaccine. On May 21 only my husband was summoned to apply the second dose. In my case, I have not received any news yet. The uncertainty that this situation produces is obvious, I have repeatedly called 147, but I have not received a response.

Can other vaccines be used as second doses? It would be very convenient to consider through the different means by specialists in the field and / or Health authorities the analysis of this issue.

Ana Maria del Carmen Rivas

A goodbye to a doctor “of admirable vocation”

Our dear resident first, and dear friend later. A short illness, but finally agony from coronavirus, motivated him to go into hospital. There is nothing disconcerting about the immediate predictability of death, especially if you are an emergency doctor working in the mud of this trench.

For that reason so irrefutable of the recordis, surely all his loved ones passed through his heart, also his friends and colleagues, his doctor brother, who unconditionally made him “endure”, and so many who helped to overcome this cruel infection .

It is admirable to review his vocational profession at the Municipal Emergency Hospital of Córdoba, where he overcame the great challenges in Trauma Medicine and, conjecture that with the same integrity he did not lower himself for a single moment before the very annihilation that he sensed was coming.

Santiago, from the Chair of Emergentology, which you longed for so many times from Alta Gracia, we will try to honor the loneliness in which you have left us.

Rolando B. Montenegro

PROFESSOR OF EMERGENTOLOGY, FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES. UNIV. FROM CORDOBA

