Belgium is experiencing the best moment in its football history, although without major titles. In 2018 he was Team of the Year for FIFA. An award that celebrates the best of the calendar year. In 2019 he repeated the achievement, even ahead of France, the world champion in Russia. In fact, the team that usually plays at home under the Brussels sky was the first to access the next European Championship in that section. With ideal score.

Now, in 2021, it continues to lead that ranking. It is an astonishment for a country that is not so traditional in the field of football.

But there was a story behind this entire generation that now captivates. A certain Vincenzo Scifo, born in La Louviere, whom everyone knew as Enzo, marked them all. And he marked them from that 86 when he was chosen as the best young footballer in the competition. He was born just 20 years earlier and under the Mexican sky he showed that elegance was a way of playing soccer.

His biography matters little. Although it should be said that at 17 he was already playing in the Belgian first division and that just afterwards he was already wearing the national team shirt. He was a crack. Tidy pass, precise pass, fine pass. It was a celebration of liking for good football.

Belgium met Maradona’s Argentina in the semis Scifo’s team collided with a great Diego in the run-up to the final. Maradona scored two goals and left the Red Devils with no chances.

Belgium reached the Eighth Finals through the window in Group B, led by Mexico and seconded by Paraguay: the European team qualified as one of the best third parties. He lost in his debut against the Aztecs, he beat Iraq with a goal from Scifo and drew with Paraguay. And in Eighth times he began to offer his best football. That 4-3 against the Soviet Union was recorded in many memories. It was 120 minutes of intense, changing football. And there was “little Pele” again to join the net.

Then Spain would arrive in Quarters. Scifo was barely 20 years old and still playing as a magician. Belgium had the chance to win again in overtime but it was a 1-1 draw against Quinta del Buitre. And that Belgium passed, they were already in the Semifinals hand in hand with that rising star who would later lose effervescence.

Diego was lethal in the semi against Belgium where he scored two goals.

The next step on the tour was the impossible: Diego Armando Maradona and that daring Argentina ready for anything. Again the Azteca, again the crack of Fiorito. Two goals, two wonders and Jean Marie Pfaff, figure of that World Cup, could not. As happened to Giovanni Galli and as later it would happen to Peter Shilton.

In any case, Scifo’s magic did not perish. So young, he served as an inspiration for the best generation of Belgian footballers in history. Those of today, those who lead the FIFA rankings. Those who took it as a mirror, those who now seem capable of everything.

There is no coincidence if there is a Hazard, a De Bruyne or a Romelu Lukaku, because before there was a Scifo, who was called Little Pelé.