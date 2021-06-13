The famous Garra Charrúa It is a registered trademark for the Uruguayan national team. The bloody disputes for the Copa Libertadores in the Centennial and even a pitched battle between Peñarol and Nacional in a summer friendly that ended with several footballers from both sides – among them the remembered Morro García – at the police station. It is not surprising then that the fastest expelled in the history of the World Cup is a Uruguayan. It happened in Mexico 86, on June 13, 35 years ago.

However, the red that José Batista received 56 seconds into the duel between Uruguay and Scotland has a person responsible: the French referee Joel Quiniou. “It was the asshole of the referee”Charly, the Uruguayan full-back, complained some time later who admits that the kick he gave Gordon Strachan, the red who shone at Manchester United and Leeds United, was strong, but not so bad.

“The referee was more wrong than me,” he excused himself.

“I was playing on the wing, on the left side, when I saw the Scotsman and the opportunity arose to get to the ball before him. I got there first, but I pried him, quite hard … But the game had just started! “, Complained Batista. Uruguay had just drawn 1-1 with Germany in their debut and the tough 6-1 loss to Denmark. They needed to win to be calm. But they were left with ten and had to endure.

The Uruguayans managed to draw a goalless draw against Scotland, coached by Alex Ferguson, long before becoming Sir and managing the best Manchester United in history. With just two points, the Light blue she waited for other results that favored her and got into the round of 16, where she would fall 1-0 against Argentina, with the solitary goal of Pedro Pasculli.

José Batista made his debut in 1979 in Cerro, at the age of 16. In 1983 he went to Peñarol, and in 1985 to Deportivo Español de Francisco Ríos Seoane. His good level would be worth a call to participate in the World Cup in Mexico. In the national team, he played 14 games and scored just a goal. After a brief stint at Rampla, he would continue his career in Jujuy Gymnastics and Fencing between 1996 and 1998. In 98/99 he returned to Deportivo Español, and in 1999/2000 he played for Argentino de Quilmes where he would close his extensive career that forever will be remembered for that world record. And that he was a remarkable free-throw shooter.

The French referee already showed the red to Batista (6) who is still on the floor.

“But nobody understood anything! How can you get kicked out at 56 seconds? It’s okay that you admonished me. The rest of the game already conditions me, right? But getting sent off… It wasn’t such a big play, so to speak. Any Uruguayan team is always a hitting team, aggressive, tough, with personality … In Mexico that word spread and it took its toll on us. I was a victim, “Charly explained.

When Batista arrived at the locker room, after leaving the playing field in front of some 20,000 people surprised at the Neza stadium in Nezahualcoyotl, the prop asked him what he was doing there, and when he replied that he had been expelled, he could not believe it. “How are they going to expel you if they haven’t played the anthem yet?” the assistant insisted.



The Uruguayan team, in Mexico 86.

And the truth is that Quiniou hurried. Nervous, he saw the kick and immediately reached into his pocket. Did you want to get the red one? Or was he looking for the yellow one and couldn’t go back?

Batista out, Uruguay with ten and a record in the history of the World Cup.

“I have a difficult record to match,” says Batista – not without shame – in an interview with the newspaper El País. “It was a general surprise. Everybody thought it was a yellow one, but when he took the red one out … Even the Scots did not believe it, “closed Charly, the earliest expelled from the World Cup.