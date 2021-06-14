It is not an exaggeration to affirm that JLBorges (Buenos Aires, 1899-Geneva 1986), whose death is 35 years old today, was Argentinian almost against his will: son of an English lady married in the middle of the 19th century to a Uruguayan military man who was the son of Portuguese, he grew up speaking English, believed and repeated that Spanish was a minor language -almost literary-, he spent his life traveling the world and chose to die and to be buried in Geneva, where he had lived part of his youth.

Illustration: Saturday

Writer of writers, he felt part of a long dynasty of men of letters, a kind of member of a labyrinthine honor club in which geographic borders matter little or nothing. It also amazed him that, being writer from a peripheral country, he would be treated in the world as a celebrity, although it cannot be said that that fact displeased him at all.

His vast knowledge of universal history marked, paradoxically, his almost traumatic condition with his condition as an Argentine: for Borges, the only possible belonging, his homeland was literature, and in it English, Japanese, Spanish, Icelandic, and he dreamed of immortal.

“To speak of the Argentine is to speak of a generic type; I am, in the English way, a nominalist and I disbelieve generic types ”, he warned. He also wrote, in 1968: “Two distressing features exhibits the Argentine of our time. The first is the imaginat penuryVAT. (…) The imitative faculty is the complement or if you prefer, the reverse of the scarce imagination. More serious than the lack of imagination is the lack of moral sense. (…) I write down these reflections without joy. Also without anger; Given my status as a contemporary, it is inevitable that I will resemble those who I denounce in some way. “

The windows of the house in which he chose to die, in Geneva – the city where his remains rest – overlook the street where he had lived with his parents and sister, during the First War. There he had been happy.

