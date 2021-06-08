The Center for the Elderly Services in the Department of Social Services in Sharjah has allocated 35 mobile units to carry out home visits to cases registered at the Senior Citizens Services Center, the bedridden, the mentally ill and people of determination, in order to reduce the number of visitors to hospitals.

In detail, Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, director of the Elderly Services Center in the Sharjah Social Services Department, revealed that the department has dealt with many requests for home care services for the benefit of senior citizens, people of determination, mental patients and their families in the homes of Sharjah, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al-Hisn. Kalba, Al Hamriyah, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Al Bataeh and Maliha, from the beginning of 2021 until last May.

Al Ali indicated that 35 mobile units were allocated to carry out home visits to cases registered at the Center for the Elderly Services, including parents, elderly citizens, bedridden patients, psychiatric patients and the disabled, providing health services, delivering medicines, and continuous coordination with sitters and escorts to guide them on how to measure pressure or sugar, and provide the dose of medication. According to the recommended, in addition to providing daily instructions and consultations via phone call from the social worker and to check on their condition.

She stressed that the aim of providing such visits is to reduce the number of visitors to hospitals and their facilities, in order to preserve their health.

She noted that the center provides home vaccination for senior citizens, people of determination, mental patients and their families, where the necessary measures are taken at the required speed in accordance with the plans developed in order to provide the vaccine to this group of society and ensure that they enjoy adequate protection from exposure to the Corona virus, in addition to providing home physiotherapy sessions Those whose necessary needs require the continuity of treatment sessions, in accordance with the health and precautionary measures followed, and recommended by the doctor.

She pointed to the attention given to parents by senior citizens living alone, and the exclusive services provided to them, represented in providing food and daily meals, in addition to helping them bring their requirements from shopping centers, and providing continuous social programs that contribute to their social inclusion, and providing house cleaning services. The elderly and garden care, in addition to transportation and transportation services in the event that it is necessary to visit hospitals or health centers and organize their appointments and reviews.

The department receives requests to provide the service via the hotline 800700, the website https://sssd.shj.ae/, or the WhatsApp service via the number 065015995.



