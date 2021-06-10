D.he health authorities in Germany reported 3187 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Thursday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:03 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 4640 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Thursday morning as 19.3 nationwide. The day before it was 20.8, the previous week it was 34.1.

According to the information, 94 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 166 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,709,129 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,563,800. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,585.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.74 on Wednesday evening, according to the RKI situation report; the day before it was 0.71. This means that 100 infected people infect 74 other people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Stiko warns of a lack of immune protection despite vaccination

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is now assuming that a number of people have not built up effective corona immune protection despite being fully vaccinated. The Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “There are now several studies that show that vaccination against Covid-19 does not work as well in people whose immune system is slowed down with medication as it does in others.” be worse or fail completely.

People who have had an organ transplant or, in some cases, cancer patients are also affected. In such cases it is important to reduce the risk of infection in the environment through vaccinations as much as possible. “This is called the cocoon strategy,” says Mertens. In rheumatism patients too, the immune response is at least reduced, depending on the type of immunosuppression.

At the moment it is not yet possible to estimate how large the group of patients is who, despite having been completely vaccinated, had no or insufficient immune protection. “But we have to assume that these are not just isolated cases.”