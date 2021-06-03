The decision to ban the performance of work under the sun and in open places will enter into practice tomorrow in all facilities and open work sites at the level of the emirates of the country, for the 17th year in a row, amid intensive monitoring preparations by the inspection teams of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

An official source in the ministry confirmed that an integrated plan has been developed to implement the ban decision and monitor and follow up on work sites, which includes three main tracks: the first depends on tight control, and the second is based on awareness and guidance, while the latter is related to following up the extent to which work sites adhere to precautionary measures to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus among workers.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will start implementing, as of tomorrow, Tuesday, the decision to ban work under the sun and in open places from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm, which will continue until September 15, with the aim of protecting workers from the risks of injury. heat exhaustion diseases and maintain their occupational health and safety.

The ministry stated that the state’s success in implementing the noon work ban, which is entering its 17th year in a row, reflects the effectiveness of partnership with private sector institutions, and stresses the importance of the societal role in monitoring its implementation, in order to uphold the humanitarian role of society and its various institutions, noting that the mechanism for implementing a decision The ban includes a package of preventive measures and controls aimed at protecting workers from exposure to direct sunlight and stress as a result of high temperatures and humidity, as well as implementing and implementing a set of awareness and guidance initiatives in partnership with a number of government and private agencies and institutions.

An official source in the ministry told “Emirates Today” that the ministry has developed an integrated plan to implement the decision to ban work at noon, from three tracks: The first aims to tighten control over work sites and control violations through the deployment of teams and operators of the “assessment” service in all emirates of the country, to monitor Establishments that violate the decision and report them to the Ministry, as well as strengthening the partnership with the private sector, by allowing community members to report any violations that are monitored through the Ministry’s call centers at (80060) or registering reports in the Ministry’s customer happiness centers in various regions The state.

The source said: “The second track relies on guidance and counseling by educating employers, workers and society in general about the importance of adhering to the decision to ban work at noon, and its great role in maintaining the health and safety of workers, by carrying out orientation visits to work sites in different regions of the country, and holding workshops. And lectures to present presentations and videos on how to implement the decision and its importance, and to distribute thousands of awareness brochures and brochures in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu, in parallel with the implementation of awareness initiatives in cooperation with the Ministry’s partners.”

He added: “The third track is concerned with the ministry’s inspectors continuing to follow up on the establishments’ commitment to precautionary and medical measures at work sites as part of their intensive control campaigns, in accordance with plans aimed at confronting the outbreak of the (Covid-19) pandemic and protecting workers from the virus.”

He stressed that the ministry had developed innovative control systems during the ban period, including activating the rapid response center for crises, to receive reports from community members about violations, and communications through the ministry’s call center on the toll-free number 80060, as well as the smart inspection system and enhancing the role of workers in the “Testimation” service. » To monitor any violation of the decision and inform the Ministry thereof

The source valued the interaction of society and the private sector with the decision and its various procedures, especially participation in the implementation of initiatives whereby water and juices are distributed to workers at work sites and during breaks, in addition to the commitment to implement precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus (Covid-19).

The decision “banning work at noon” obligates employers to suspend a schedule that includes daily working hours in accordance with the provisions of this decision in a prominent place at the work site, provided that it is in the language that the worker understands in addition to the Arabic language, and employers are also obligated to provide appropriate preventive means to protect workers from the dangers of Injuries that may result from the use of machines and other work tools, and following all other prevention methods prescribed in the Labor Law and the ministerial decisions implementing it. Workers must follow instructions aimed at protecting them from dangers and refrain from taking any action that would obstruct the instructions.

According to the decision, the employer shall be responsible for violating the employment of workers during the ban period, as well as anyone who employs a worker who is not legally allowed to use him and employs him in violation of the provisions of this decision. the work. According to the decision, the daily working hours in the morning and evening periods or in either of them do not exceed eight working hours, and if the worker works for more than that during the 24 hours, the increase is considered an additional work for which the worker receives an additional wage in accordance with the provisions of the Law Regulating Labor Relations. Every facility that does not comply with the provisions and conditions of the decision shall be punished with a fine of five thousand dirhams for each worker and a maximum of 50,000 dirhams in the case of multiple workers who are employed during the ban period, in addition to stopping the file of the violating facility, or lowering its classification in the facility classification system approved by the The Ministry, based on the severity of the violation. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation allows establishments that are violated for not complying with the decision to ban work at noon, to file a grievance against the violation within 10 days from the date of imposing the violation, by submitting an application accompanied by documents that will be studied by a special committee for final decision. The decision states that “any interested person may file a grievance in writing to the Ministry of any of the administrative fines referred to in Article (3) of this decision that were taken against him, within (10) ten working days from the date of the decision. The date on which he was notified of this decision appealed against, provided that the grievance is justified and all documents supporting it are attached to it.

1145 inspection visits

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that its inspectors carried out, during the period of application of the decision to ban the performance of work at noon, last year, more than 1,145 field visits aimed at emphasizing the need to provide a safe working environment for workers that preserves their safety and awareness of the dangers of exposure to direct sunlight during the ban period. Organizing dozens of awareness workshops in workplaces and labor housing with the participation of thousands of workers, in addition to distributing awareness brochures in several languages ​​in cooperation with municipalities, various government departments and some private parties, valuing the interaction of society and the private sector with the decision, especially in light of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Corona pandemic ( COVID-19).

• Deploying “assessment” teams in all emirates of the country to monitor violating facilities and inform the Ministry.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

