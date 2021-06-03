Today, the completion of 3 services for drivers began at the Customer Happiness Centers of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, so that access to them is limited to smart and electronic channels.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that it will transfer the completion of 3 drivers licensing services to smart and electronic channels, starting in mid-June, which includes a request to renew a driver’s license, a request to issue a replacement for a lost or damaged driver’s license, and a request to issue an experience certificate for drivers.

Customers can complete their services through the authority’s smart application (Dubai Drive), or through the authority’s website via the link

https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services?category=1

The steps required to renew a drivers license, or to issue a replacement for a lost or damaged driver’s license through the authority’s website include the following:

• A valid original Emirates ID card

• Proof of conducting an eye examination through accredited eye examination centers.

• Payment of fines.

• Submit a driver’s license renewal request.

• Pay the fees.

• The customer obtains a temporary driving license via e-mail to print, until he receives the new license according to two methods, either through Deira or Al Barsha center, or via express mail at an additional cost of 25 dirhams.

Other means

It is also possible to renew the driver’s license through the self-service machines by following the previous steps, so that after paying the required fees, he can print the license through the self-service machines. The customer can also complete the steps to obtain the service through the eye examination centers approved by the authority, to also obtain a temporary license, either through the Deira or Al Barsha center, or via express mail at an additional cost of 25 dirhams.

According to the authority, the service of issuing a replacement for a lost or damaged driver’s license will only be available through the website or through the authority’s smart application (Dubai Drive).

The validity of the temporary license depends on the period chosen by the customer to receive the original license, and it is set between 5 and 15 days as a maximum.

The validity of the renewed license is one year for those under 21 years of age, 10 years for citizens and 5 years for residents and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council, for those over 21 years old.

Drivers Experience Certificate

As for the issuance of a driver’s experience certificate, it can be issued through the website or the smart application through 3 steps that include entering the driver’s license number, then paying the fines by credit card and then obtaining the certificate. The certificate can also be issued through the Dubai Drive smart application, as well as through self-service machines.

Fee

The value of the fees required to renew a driver’s license for those under 21 years old is 100 dirhams, in addition to 20 dirhams, the innovation and knowledge fee. Its value is 300 dirhams for those over 21 years old, in addition to 20 dirhams innovation and knowledge fee.

A delay fine of 10 dirhams is imposed for each month, provided that it does not exceed a maximum of 500 dirhams in the event that the driver’s license is not renewed after its expiry date for less than 10 years.



