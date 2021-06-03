The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 225,651 new examinations were conducted to detect cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and to isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,281 new cases of the virus, bringing the total recorded cases to 593,894 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1,720.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to physical distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,234 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 573,194 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 94,223 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday, 13,684,429 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 138.36 doses per 100 people.



