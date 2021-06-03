TItel candidate Italy made a perfect start to the European Football Championship against harmless Turkey and made the fans in the Stadio Olimpico dream. The team of coach Roberto Mancini won the European Championship opening game in front of 15,948 spectators in Rome on Friday evening after a strong performance with 3-0 (0-0).

An own goal by Merih Demiral (53rd minute), a defeat by Ciro Immobile (66th) and a goal by Lorenzo Insigne (79th) decided the game in favor of the Azzurri, who were impressively on the big three and a half years after the missed 2018 World Cup Football stage reported back and worked out a good starting position in the fight for a place in the round of 16.