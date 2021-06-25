On Wednesday 9 June Giada De Pace died during bariatric surgery. Following the death of the 25 years old, the Public Prosecutor of Rome has opened a file for manslaughter against the doctor who carried out the operation. The aim is to find out the causes of death. Despite this, the suspicion is that the doctor who performed the operation severed her aorta.

Giada De Pace was only 25 years old, she worked in a shop as a saleswoman and studied in the Faculty of Foreign Languages ​​at the University of Tor Vergata. Heard the news of his death, there were many messages of condolence for her disappearance from all those who knew her. The results of theautopsy to then celebrate his funeral.